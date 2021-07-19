Firefighters close Dorchester Rd. while clearing crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department has closed Dorchester Road while they respond to a multi-vehicle crash.

The fire department released a tweet at 10:26 a.m. that reported crews responding to Dorchester Road and Appian Way.

Firefighters said that the multi-vehicle crash involved entrapment and they needed to close down the area to drivers.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said eastbound lanes are being detoured to Resolute Way, while westbound lanes are being diverted through the Crab Shack parking lot.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

There is no word regarding any injuries stemming from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Both Eastbound and Westbound Lanes are closed on Dorchester Rd between Ashley Phosphate Rd. and Appian Way. Eastbound lanes are being detoured to Resolute Way. Westbound lanes are being diverted through the Crab Shack Parking Lot. Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route. https://t.co/dQWlD1TrUB — Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) July 19, 2021

TRAFFIC ALERT: MVA w entrapment @ Dorchester Rd. & Appian Way. AVOID AREA. #chsnews #chstrfc — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) July 19, 2021

