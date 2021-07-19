Firefighters close Dorchester Rd. while clearing crash
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department has closed Dorchester Road while they respond to a multi-vehicle crash.
The fire department released a tweet at 10:26 a.m. that reported crews responding to Dorchester Road and Appian Way.
Firefighters said that the multi-vehicle crash involved entrapment and they needed to close down the area to drivers.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said eastbound lanes are being detoured to Resolute Way, while westbound lanes are being diverted through the Crab Shack parking lot.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
There is no word regarding any injuries stemming from the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
