FIRST ALERT: Accident involving tractor trailer closes I-26 WB lanes in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say emergency responders are on the scene of a jack-knifed tractor trailer that has closed I-26 westbound lanes in Dorchester County.

The sheriff’s office said in the incident is at the 184 mile marker, and motorists should expect “severe delays.”

A second crash, near mile marker 187, has blocked the right westbound lane as well.

A crash on I-26 westbound near mile marker 187 has the right lane blocked. (SCDOT)

There was no immediate word on injuries.

