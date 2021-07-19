SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Accident involving tractor trailer closes I-26 WB lanes in Dorchester County

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say emergency responders are on the scene...
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say emergency responders are on the scene of a jack-knifed tractor trailer that has closed I-26 westbound lanes in Dorchester County.(SCDOT)
By Patrick Phillips and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say emergency responders are on the scene of a jack-knifed tractor trailer that has closed I-26 westbound lanes in Dorchester County.

The sheriff’s office said in the incident is at the 184 mile marker, and motorists should expect “severe delays.”

A second crash, near mile marker 187, has blocked the right westbound lane as well.

A crash on I-26 westbound near mile marker 187 has the right lane blocked.
A crash on I-26 westbound near mile marker 187 has the right lane blocked.(SCDOT)

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

