FIRST ALERT: Accident involving tractor trailer closes I-26 WB lanes in Dorchester County
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say emergency responders are on the scene of a jack-knifed tractor trailer that has closed I-26 westbound lanes in Dorchester County.
The sheriff’s office said in the incident is at the 184 mile marker, and motorists should expect “severe delays.”
A second crash, near mile marker 187, has blocked the right westbound lane as well.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.