SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Fla. man tries to throw live gator onto roof to ‘teach it a lesson’

The man from Homestead, Florida was in jail Friday on charges of possession and injury of an...
The man from Homestead, Florida was in jail Friday on charges of possession and injury of an alligator, burglary, theft and criminal mischief.(Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety / Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man told police officers he was “teaching it a lesson” when he tried to throw a live alligator he had stolen from a miniature golf course onto the roof of a beachside cocktail lounge, authorities said.

The 32-year-old man was arrested early Thursday when Daytona Beach Shores police officers spotted him attempting to throw the gator onto the roof of a cocktail lounge located just off Highway A1A, according to a police report.

Our officers observed William "Bubba" Hodge carrying an alligator down A1A last night. Hodge was arrested after he was...

Posted by Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety on Thursday, July 15, 2021

The officers then saw the man take the alligator by its tail, hit it against the awning of the building, throw it to the ground and stomp on it twice, the report said.

The man from Fort Myers, Florida was taken into custody and charged with possession and injury of an alligator, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, theft and criminal mischief.

The man told officers that he had stolen the gator from an enclosure at a nearby miniature golf course.

An online court docket showed no attorney for the man, who remained in jail Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Hollywood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department says the right lane of Highway 17 is back...
Family of 6 escapes from early-morning house fire in Mount Pleasant
Two people have been detained after a police chase through parts of West Ashley ended in a...
Police chase ends in crash, two people detained
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is partnering with four other Southeastern...
SC to kick off speed enforcement campaign
The Charleston Police Department says three juveniles have been charged after a police chase on...
Officers: Three charged after West Ashley police chase ends in crash

Latest News

Los Angeles Unified School District food service workers from left, Tomoko Cho, Aldrin...
California launches largest free school lunch program in US
Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
Oregon wildfire burns area nearly the size of Los Angeles
This undated photo released by lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis on Dec. 11, 2017 shows his client...
Guantanamo inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say
Multiple CPD patrol cars and Dominion Energy trucks were blocking both east and westbound lanes...
Road reopens after West Ashley crash downs power lines