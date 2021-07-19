Former Mount Pleasant police chief runs for town council

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Mount Pleasant Police Chief says he’s running for town council.

Former Police Chief Carl Ritchie announced his candidacy at a news conference Monday morning.

A familiar face in Mount Pleasant’s law enforcement community, Ritchie retired from the department in May after 8 and a half years as the chief.

He says public safety will be his top priority if he’s elected, along with other issues like responsible growth and resources for those with mental health and substance use disorders.

