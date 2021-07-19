Johns Island residents groups discuss proposed tax plan on future developments

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live on Johns Island and community groups are weighing in on the city’s proposal to raise funs to finance infrastructure projects.

The Municipal Improvement District is a form of tax assessment, according to City of Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability Robert Summerfield.

He says this assessment would be taken from future developments, not existing homes or properties, and the money would go to projects only on Johns Island.

The Johns Island Task Force, which is an alliance between several community organizations on the island, just sent a letter to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg in support of the project but with some recommendations.

The task force is urging officials to use those funds to create a “framework of civic activity,” instead of many individual and isolated projects. Some of the recommendations listed in the Johns Island Task Force letter include an Island Center for community activities, a network of roads parallel to Maybank, and a CARTA bus route along Maybank.

Summerfield said officials are happy to get the feedback.

“[The Johns Island Task Force,] not only are they on board with this opportunity to raise these funds, but they’re also thinking about specific projects that in the future this money could be put toward, and that’s tremendous,” he said. “There’s nothing on this this list that’s not a potential fundable project once the MID is adopted and we start seeing some revenue from it.”

Not everyone on Johns Island is sold on the project.

“I’m not a big fan of it,” Johns Island native Thomas Legare said. “I think new homes, both in the city of Charleston and the county of Charleston, should pay some type of impact fee, but I don’t think the taxpayer or the homeowner should be the ones paying it.”

Instead, Legare said he believes homebuilders and developers should be the ones to pay a fee to fund development projects in the area.

“They’re the ones that should be adding that into the price of their homes or taking it out of their profits,” he said. “When they’re issued a building permit, they should be paying the impact fee that would go toward improving our infrastructure.”

Summerfield said community members like Legare will be able to share their opinions and concerns about the MID at the public hearing on Aug. 17.

