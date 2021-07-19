Lexington day care worker charged with assaulting children in her care

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A day care worker faces criminal charges after police say security video showed her “aggressively” grabbing children in her care.

Breanna Audette, 23, of Irmo, works at Harvest Daycare on Whiteford Way in Lexington.

Police say an allegation against Audette was reported by the day care’s administrator and they launched an investigation July 12.

Surveillance footage shows Audette grabbing children “aggressively by the arm, neck and face,” officers said. She also pushed one child to the ground, investigators reported.

Police arrested Audette on July 15 and charged her with 14 counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.

The day care suspended her from work when the allegation first came to light. She has since been fired, the day care administrator confirmed.

Audette was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center but has since been released. A judge granted her a bond of $14,000.

Investigators said the case is ongoing and that Harvest Daycare has cooperated with police and the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

