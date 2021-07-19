SC Lottery
North Charleston Police investigate late-night double shooting

North Charleston Police found a shooting victim in the roadway at the intersection of Rivers...
North Charleston Police found a shooting victim in the roadway at the intersection of Rivers and Barnwell Avenues late Sunday night and say a second victim arrived at a hospital for treatment.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say two people were injured in a shooting late Sunday night in North Charleston.

Police responded to the area of Rivers Avenue near Southern Motor Company at approximately 11:04 p.m., spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Officers found a shooting victim in the roadway at the intersection of Rivers and Barnwell Avenues and began providing aid to the victim until EMS arrived. Crews took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said a second victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators do not have suspect information so far, Jacobs said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.

