Police block all lanes of Ashley River Road

The patrol cars and power line repair trucks were blocking both east and westbound lanes on Ashley River Road at 4:15 a.m. Monday.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple Charleston Police Department patrol cars and Dominion Energy trucks were blocking all lanes of a major West Ashley thoroughfare.

The patrol cars and power line repair trucks were blocking both east and westbound lanes on Ashley River Road at 4:15 a.m. Monday.

Ashley River Road is closed from its fork with Old Towne Road to Carriage Lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

