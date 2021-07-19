Police: Man pistol whipped after refusing to help jump car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a man they say pistol whipped another man who refused to give him jumper cables.

Jail records show Julius Grant, 60, has been arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

On July 2 at 6:52 a.m. police say they responded to the 1500 block of West Robinhood Drive. When they arrived, officers say they found a man with blood on his face accompanied by a witness who was flagging authorities down.

The victim was bleeding from his eye and left ear, but police say he and the witness could recount the previous events.

Incident reports state that the victim had been walking on the street in the 1500 block of Staffordshire Drive when Grant came up and asked the victim if he would help him jump his car.

The victim responded that he did not have any jumper cables, yet incident reports say Grant pulled out a black handgun.

Police say Grant struck the victim in the head four times, pointed the gun at the victim and told him to back up.

Incident reports state that the victim and the witness followed Grant after he left the 1500 block of Staffordshire Drive until he got into a Silver Chevy Malibu in the 1500 block of West Robinhood Drive and drove away with another man.

When police went to the location on West Robinhood Drive, they say they encountered someone who was uncooperative.

Police say crime scene investigators and detectives interviewed the victim in the hospital and ultimately arrested Grant at 2:02 a.m. Monday.

Grant is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center and is awaiting bond.

