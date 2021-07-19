SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases over 3-day period

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 between Thursday and Saturday.

The agency listed another 720 cases as “probable” over the same three-day period.

Case counts statewide stand at 496,856 confirmed and 106,785 probable.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,694. There were 1,163 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

The most recent deaths, reported on Friday and looking at Wednesday’s reports, showed five confirmed deaths including one patient in Dorchester County. DHEC is no longer listing the age ranges of patients whose deaths are confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19.

As of the latest report from DHEC, the agency was tracking 12 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which scientists say is more transmissible and carries a greater chance of severe disease, in the Lowcountry.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Hollywood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department says the right lane of Highway 17 is back...
Family of 6 escapes from early-morning house fire in Mount Pleasant
Two people have been detained after a police chase through parts of West Ashley ended in a...
Police chase ends in crash, two people detained
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is partnering with four other Southeastern...
SC to kick off speed enforcement campaign
The Charleston Police Department says three juveniles have been charged after a police chase on...
Officers: Three charged after West Ashley police chase ends in crash

Latest News

Breanna Audette, 23, of Irmo, is charged with 14 counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.
Lexington day care worker charged with assaulting children in her care
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Former Mount Pleasant police chief runs for town council
An artist’s rendering of the pedestrian bridge across the Ashley River, as presented during...
After bicyclist’s death, city updates plans for pedestrian bridge from West Ashley
FILE - The thousands of dead starfish washed up on a British beach have been blamed on a severe...
Starfish wash up on Tybee Island, police remind beachgoers to leave marine life at the beach