SC reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases over 3-day period

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 between Thursday and Saturday.

The agency listed another 720 cases as “probable” over the same three-day period.

Case counts statewide stand at 496,856 confirmed and 106,785 probable.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,694. There were 1,163 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

The most recent deaths, reported on Friday and looking at Wednesday’s reports, showed five confirmed deaths including one patient in Dorchester County. DHEC is no longer listing the age ranges of patients whose deaths are confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19.

As of the latest report from DHEC, the agency was tracking 12 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which scientists say is more transmissible and carries a greater chance of severe disease, in the Lowcountry.







