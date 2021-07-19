SC reports weekly total of 1,711 new COVID-19 cases last week, 24 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 1,711 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State last week.

That’s based on data tabulated between July 8 and Wednesday.

DHEC reported 1,246 probable new cases. The agency said 24 people were confirmed to have died from COVID and they were investigating one probable death. Of the 24 deaths, only two were in Lowcountry counties and both of them were in Dorchester County.

Day Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Confirmed Deaths Probable Deaths Monday 704 488 11 0 Tuesday 158 85 0 0 Wednesday 204 121 3 1 Thursday 331 307 5 0 Friday 314 245 5 0 Total 1,711 1,246 24 1

Monday’s data included reports from the previous Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Number of new cases rising in South Carolina

DHEC data shows the state’s moving seven-day average of new cases stood at 423 as of June 14, the most recent data listed on DHEC’s website.

But when broken down by region, the Lowcountry had the second-highest rolling seven-day average at 105 new cases, behind the Midlands, which had 119. The Pee Dee’s average number of new cases stood at 99 while the Upstate stood at 72.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that nationwide, 56.8% of people 12 and older in the United States are fully vaccinated and that 65.6% have received at least one dose.

A look at South Carolina, however, shows that only 46.4% of South Carolinians 12 and older are fully vaccinated. The data shows 52.8% of South Carolinians 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

One is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Cases of the Delta variant have made their way into the state, but so far on a relatively small scale.

As of last week, DHEC reported a dozen cases of the Delta variant in the Lowcountry. It reported 20 Delta variant cases in the Midlands, 18 in the Pee Dee and four in the Upstate.

DHEC says the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, prompted agency officials to urge South Carolinians to get vaccinated because the Delta variant carries a higher rate of transmission and a greater chance of severe disease than other variants.

DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said she is concerned that the 20-24 age group has the lowest vaccination number for any eligible group in the state.

“The Delta variant especially can be dangerous even for this age group,” Traxler said. “In addition, unvaccinated young adults could carry the variant and pass it to their parents, grandparents, and other vulnerable people in our communities.”

On its website, DHEC states the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approximately 33 percent affective against the Delta variant for those who have received only one dose of the two-dose vaccine. But they are 88 percent effective if the patient is fully vaccinated.

“We understand COVID-19 vaccination comes with questions and concerns. We strongly urge all eligible folks to become educated with science-based, accurate facts and to make the decision to get these life-saving doses,” Traxler said. “If more people are not vaccinated and the virus is allowed to continue to spread, it could mutate further to the point of making the vaccines less effective, which we absolutely do not want.”

DHEC making changes to how it reports COVID-19 cases, deaths

As of last week, DHEC stopped providing age ranges for the patients who die from the disease. In announcing the change, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said DHEC would no longer provide a daily update that included age ranges for victims.

As of this week, DHEC will begin reporting COVID-19 deaths in the state on a weekly basis every Tuesday.

The weekly death reports will use aggregate data, which SCEMD said is tha standard reporting measure for all other disease surveillance.

“This means that for instances where 1 to 4 deaths occurred, that information will be presented as ‘less than five,’” the agency said on Facebook. “Because the number of COVID-19 deaths is declining due to lifesaving vaccines, and because DHEC is charged with protecting individuals’ rights to privacy, the agency is returning to its standard reporting protocol for reporting deaths, using the ‘less than five’ measure.”

But state health officials say that while the the number of deaths in the state are on the decline, the number of cases and hospitalizations are increasing in South Carolina and across the country.

“People who are not fully vaccinated are the overwhelming majority of those being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19,” the post states.







