SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sisters sentenced after shooting homeless people with BB gun

Brittany Hopper, Kelsey Hopper
Brittany Hopper, Kelsey Hopper(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A judge sentenced two sisters to 180 days in jail after they pleaded guilty to shooting homeless people with BB guns in Over-the-Rhine.

Brittany Hopper, 29, Kelsey Hopper, 28, were charged with misdemeanor assault.

In addition to the jail time, both sisters were ordered to serve 80 hours of community service with a homeless organization.

Brittany will have to serve three years of probation and cannot drink alcohol, the judge said.

Kelsey was given a two-year probation sentence, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Cincinnati Police Department said the sisters were identified as the suspects who shot two homeless people on June 3.

The Hopper sisters were also indicted on tampering with physical evidence charges in Kenton County, Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said.

Sanders alleges after the shootings, the sisters traveled back to Kentucky to hide.

After seeing pictures of themselves and their car on the news, Cincinnati police say the women attempted to conceal the car by repainting it.

Brittany and Kelsey eventually turned themselves in.

A third person in the investigation, 30-year-old James White, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, according to court records.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says that the deputy who arrested...
Charleston councilman’s DUI charges dropped, arresting officer resigns
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Hollywood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department says the right lane of Highway 17 is back...
Family of 6 escapes from early-morning house fire in Mount Pleasant
Charleston County deputies responded Monday afternoon to a deadly shooting in the Ponderosa...
Deputies responding to fatal shooting at West Ashley subdivision
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed and two others...
One person killed, two injured following accident on Dorchester Road

Latest News

Jason Patno faces charges of kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and first-degree...
Charleston Co. Emergency Management director accused of assaulting woman posts bond
People who live on Johns Island and community groups are weighing in on the city’s proposal to...
Johns Island residents, groups discuss proposed tax plan on future developments
Erin Holley, a mother of two, is on a mission. Holley along with other parent advocates are...
Parent Survival Guide: Mother pushes for bill that can protect kids from hot car deaths
Nathaniel Rowland's murder trial will begin July 19, 2021.
Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin
Breanna Audette, 23, of Irmo, is charged with 14 counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.
Lexington day care worker charged with assaulting children in her care