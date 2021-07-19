Stalled front to keep rain chance high over the next couple days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has stalled out across North Carolina leading to an unsettled start to the work week. More clouds than sunshine, higher than normal rainfall chances and below average temperatures are expected for the next few days. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with scattered showers and storms becoming numerous late in the day. Any storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs today will be in the mid 80s. Another mostly cloudy day is expected tomorrow with scattered rain and storms likely again. We’ll start to return to a more typical summertime pattern on Wednesday with more sunshine and fewer storms. As a result, temperatures will climb back to near 90 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 86.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 92.

