Starfish wash up on Tybee Island, police remind beachgoers to leave marine life at the beach

FILE - The thousands of dead starfish washed up on a British beach have been blamed on a severe weather system, dubbed "Beast from the East," that struck much of Europe for a week. (Source: Chris Constantine/Twitter/CNN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Police are reminding beachgoers to leave marine life in the ocean.

Police say “an abundance of starfish” have appeared on beaches along the north end of Tybee Island. Police posted a reminder on Facebook that a Tybee Island City ordinance prevents the public from removing marine life like starfish and sand dollars from the beach.

