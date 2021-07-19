Testing shows mixed results for Charleston County schools amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Results from testing done within the Charleston County Schools show a mixed bag following a year with significant changes to learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MAP testing, which is done three times a year, measures not just achievement but also growth. Overall achievement rates were higher than the national average but there were also some declines from pre-pandemic levels.

Last school year, on average, students in grades 2 through 8 did better than pre-pandemic levels on math achievement but reading achievement was down slightly.

The testing also showed a 43% gap in readiness between white students and students of color, but overall the district saw a modest improvement in the readiness gap from before the pandemic.

When it comes to growth, 53% of students in grades 2 through 8 met reading growth targets from last fall to this spring; that number jumps up to 62% for math growth.

As the school district tries to figure out how to spend millions of federal relief dollars, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said she wants to see the money spent to target students who are performing at lower achievement levels to push them into higher tiers.

Officials also gave an update on the COVID-19 mitigation plans for the upcoming school year.

The district is still working to figure out what kinds of COVID testing may be used and how frequently there will be tests for students and staff. Masks will not be required, and schools will work to maintain three feet of social distancing.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.