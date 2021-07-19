Trident United Way looking for final School Supply Drive donations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way is asking for the community’s help in providing students with supplies through their virtual Back to School Supply Drive.

Trident United Way Director of Strategic Volunteer Engagement Amanda Sito says their School Supply Drive goal is higher this year than in years past.

“Based on the data that we have from our 2-on-1 resource line, we know that families are still struggling, and we also know that more students are going to be in person this coming fall, so they really do need these supplies,” Sito said.

Trident United Way plans to support at least 2,000 students across Dorchester District 4, Dorchester District 2, Berkeley, and Charleston County Schools.

Sito says they work very closely with the school districts to make sure students in need get backpacks filled with supplies before school starts.

The backpacks will be distributed at school when recipients go to meet their teachers or pick-up schedules.

The community is asked to go online and purchase a backpack or a school supply set with about 15 essential items to go in their bag.

Trident United Way still needs about 150 backpacks filled with supplies, but organizers say anyone can help out by purchasing a donation through Trident’s web portal.

Sito says back to school preparations start earlier and earlier every year, and they like to do it in July so families can get ready.

“So, if we can get, do this early enough for the schools and for our community, again, it just helps them make sure that they know their student, their child is going to be ready, and they don’t have to budget for it in the month of August,” Sito said.

In early August, Trident United Way’s Young Leaders United Group will be packing the backpacks.

The virtual drive closes at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

