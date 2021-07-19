SC Lottery
Troopers arrest man in 2020 Dorchester County hit and run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Colleton County man has been arrested in a fatal hit...
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Colleton County man has been arrested in a fatal hit and run from last May.

Kemel Nicole Jones, 25, of Smoaks, was arrested Monday on charges of hit and run resulting in death and obstruction, Trooper 1st Class Nick Pye said.

The arrest stems from a fatal crash on May 31, 2020 at approximately 3:13 a.m. on U.S. Highway 15 near Promise Lane.

Troopers say a 2008 GMC SUV struck two legally parked cars and a pedestrian who was killed in the crash.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the pedestrian killed as 24-year-old Elizabeth Marie Shelley of Saint George. Brouthers said she was standing in her driveway when she was hit by a vehicle that ran off the roadway.

Brouthers said the driver of the vehicle ran away on foot. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Jones was the driver of the SUV.

He was booked into the L.C. Knight Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

