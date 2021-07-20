$3,000 reward for information on 2016 murder expiring soon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police have been offering a $3,000 reward for any information regarding a 2016 downtown murder. Now, they say that opportunity is set to expire.

CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department say a $3,000 reward is offered for information in the death of Gerald Lee Dilligard.

Back in 2016, Dilligard was found by his father, murdered inside their Rosemont Street Home.

After four years, Charleston Police still did not have a suspect in custody, so Dilligard’s family decided to post an extra reward in July 2020.

It’s now been a year since the extra reward was posted and CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry say it will expire Tuesday.

While the $3,000 will be off the table after Tuesday, any future tips can always earn a CrimeStoppers reward, which is up to $1,000.

Investigators hope someone with information in a 2016 killing will come forward.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.