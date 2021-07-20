Carnival Cruises from Charleston cancelled through October

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carnival Cruise Line has announced that cruises from Charleston will be cancelled through October.

“Cruises on Carnival Sunshine from Charleston, Carnival Ecstasy from Jacksonville and Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral will be cancelled through Oct. 31,” company officials said in a statement released on Monday.

The company made the announcement in conjunction with its plans to have more than half of its fleet sailing by October.

Carnival officials say they will continue to welcome unvaccinated guests on board, but all unvaccinated guests including children under the age of 12, will be subject to pre-cruise and pre-embarkation testing and testing again prior to debarkation (on cruises longer than four days) along with a $150 per person charge to cover the costs of testing, reporting and health and safety screenings.

The additional measures will be in place through at least October but may be extended based on guidance from public health and medical advisors and the requirements of destination partners, according to company officials.

“The decision to sail with vaccinated voyages was a difficult one to make, and we recognize this is disappointing to some of our guests especially the many families with children under the age of 12 who we love to sail, and who love to sail with us,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “It’s important to remember that this is a temporary measure given the current circumstances. In consultation with our medical experts and advisors, we’ve determined this plan is in the best interests of the health and safety of our guests, crew and the destinations that we bring our ships to. It’s very important that we continue to maintain the confidence of our destination partners, so that we can provide our guests with the optimal cruise experience and sail our itineraries.”

