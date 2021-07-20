CCSD Announces first-ever football jamboree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District will hold their first-ever CCSD Football Jamboree on August 13th at District 2 Regional Stadium it was announced on Tuesday morning.

Ten local high schools will take part in the event. The matchups and the set up of the contests will be announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Academic Magnet, Baptist Hill, Burke, James Island, Military Magnet, North Charleston, Stall, St. John’s, Wando and West Ashley are the teams currently scheduled to take part.

This will be the first jamboree for Charleston County schools to take part in since the Sertoma Classic was cancelled before the 2019 season. Berkeley and Dorchester counties have each held their own jamborees in the past several years.

The first match up of the CCSD Jamboree is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm.

