SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CCSD Announces first-ever football jamboree

Charleston County School Districts announced their first ever football jamboree to be held...
Charleston County School Districts announced their first ever football jamboree to be held August 13th with 10 high schools taking part(CCSD)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District will hold their first-ever CCSD Football Jamboree on August 13th at District 2 Regional Stadium it was announced on Tuesday morning.

Ten local high schools will take part in the event. The matchups and the set up of the contests will be announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Academic Magnet, Baptist Hill, Burke, James Island, Military Magnet, North Charleston, Stall, St. John’s, Wando and West Ashley are the teams currently scheduled to take part.

This will be the first jamboree for Charleston County schools to take part in since the Sertoma Classic was cancelled before the 2019 season. Berkeley and Dorchester counties have each held their own jamborees in the past several years.

The first match up of the CCSD Jamboree is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says that the deputy who arrested...
Charleston councilman’s DUI charges dropped, arresting officer resigns
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an apparent shooting victim was found dead early...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate after woman found dead outside car
Charleston County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a subdivision in West Ashley...
Deputies investigating fatal shooting at West Ashley subdivision
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a...
Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant
Kemel Nicole Jones
Troopers arrest Colleton County woman 2020 Dorchester County hit and run

Latest News

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) throws the ball during the second quarter of their game...
Clemson’s Uiagalelei, USC’s Harris headline Maxwell Award list players
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship...
Flawless finish: Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major
Handful of Home Runs Guide RiverDogs to Series Sweep
VIDEO: Handful of Home Runs Guide RiverDogs to Series Sweep
Lowcountry youth were given the chance on Sunday to learn baseball from the professionals.
RiverDogs host youth baseball clinic