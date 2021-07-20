SC Lottery
Charleston-area fast food workers protest for higher wages

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small group protested outside a North Charleston fast food restaurant calling for higher wages.

The group TheFightFor15.org says workers are set to strike and protest to demand Congress and restaurant companies like McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s raise minimum pay to at least $15 per hour.

Protesters gathered outside the McDonald’s restaurant on Rivers Avenue.

Group spokesperson the nation’s minimum wage has remained at $7.25 per hour since July 24, 2009.

It is not the first time fast food workers in the area have held such demonstrations. Seven years ago, a 150-city campaign that stretched across 34 countries called for a higher minimum wage and the right for fast-food workers to unionize.

Efforts in the South Carolina General Assembly to raise the state’s minimum wage to as high as $12 per hour in recent years have failed to reach sufficient momentum.

The group says workers in other cities, including Charlotte, Ashville, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee.

