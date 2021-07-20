SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. Emergency Management director accused of assaulting woman posts bond

Jason Patno faces charges of kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and first-degree...
Jason Patno faces charges of kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and first-degree burglary.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The director of Emergency Management for Charleston County accused of assaulting a woman has posted bond.

According to the Charleston County detention center’s website, Jason Patno posted a $150,000 bond. Patno was arrested on June 24 on charges of kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and first-degree burglary.

The county has placed him on unpaid leave.

Arrest affidavits state that the charges stem from an incident on April 2019 when Panto entered the victim’s house without permission and stayed in the home despite being ordered by the victim to leave.

Court records state that when Patno learned that his actions were being recorded, he assaulted the victim by pushing her to the floor and then proceeded to physically confine the victim within the bedroom by pinning her to the floor, preventing her from escaping.

According to arrest affidavits, during the course of the confinement, the suspect repeatedly assaulted the victim by using his hands and a belt to strike her.

Court records state the suspect also forcibly restricted the victim’s breathing by placing his hand over her nose and mouth in an attempt at suffocating her.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says that the deputy who arrested...
Charleston councilman’s DUI charges dropped, arresting officer resigns
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Hollywood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department says the right lane of Highway 17 is back...
Family of 6 escapes from early-morning house fire in Mount Pleasant
Charleston County deputies responded Monday afternoon to a deadly shooting in the Ponderosa...
Deputies responding to fatal shooting at West Ashley subdivision
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed and two others...
One person killed, two injured following accident on Dorchester Road

Latest News

People who live on Johns Island and community groups are weighing in on the city’s proposal to...
Johns Island residents, groups discuss proposed tax plan on future developments
Results from testing done within the Charleston County Schools show a mixed bag following a...
Testing shows mixed results for Charleston County schools amid pandemic
The Charleston Police Department is applying for a grant that would allow them to expand the...
Charleston Police Department looks to expand mental health team
Deon Jackson was chosen for the job by the BCSD school board back in May. Jackson officially...
Contract details released on new superintendent for Berkeley County School District