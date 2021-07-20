Charleston Co. Emergency Management director accused of assaulting woman posts bond

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The director of Emergency Management for Charleston County accused of assaulting a woman has posted bond.

According to the Charleston County detention center’s website, Jason Patno posted a $150,000 bond. Patno was arrested on June 24 on charges of kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and first-degree burglary.

The county has placed him on unpaid leave.

Arrest affidavits state that the charges stem from an incident on April 2019 when Panto entered the victim’s house without permission and stayed in the home despite being ordered by the victim to leave.

Court records state that when Patno learned that his actions were being recorded, he assaulted the victim by pushing her to the floor and then proceeded to physically confine the victim within the bedroom by pinning her to the floor, preventing her from escaping.

According to arrest affidavits, during the course of the confinement, the suspect repeatedly assaulted the victim by using his hands and a belt to strike her.

Court records state the suspect also forcibly restricted the victim’s breathing by placing his hand over her nose and mouth in an attempt at suffocating her.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.