Clemson’s Uiagalelei, USC’s Harris headline Maxwell Award list players

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first two of more than a dozen preseason college football award watch lists were released on Monday and Clemson, South Carolina and Coastal Carolina were all represented.

Four players from the three schools were on the watch list for the Maxwell Award which goes to the best player in the country. Four more where named to the Bednarik Award watch list which goes to the best defensive player in the country.

Clemson had two on each list with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and WR Justyn Ross representing the Tigers on the Maxwell list. Uiagalelei started two games for the team last season in Trevor Lawrence’s absence and threw for almost 800 yards and 4 touchdowns. Ross, who missed all of 2020 while recovering from a neck injury, has caught 112 passes in two seasons for almost 1,900 yards and 17 touchdowns.

On defense, DT Bryan Bresee and safety Nolan Turner made the Bednarik list. Bresee had 4 sacks in his freshman season while Turner had 53 tackles and 3 interceptions.

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris is the Gamecocks representative on the Maxwell list. The junior was first team All-SEC last season after leading the the conference in rushing with over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Kingsley Enagbare, who was 2nd team All-SEC in 2020 is on the Bednarik Award list. He had 6 sacks and 3 forced fumbles last season.

Finally, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall made the cut for the Maxwell Award. The reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year threw for over 2,500 yards and 26 touchdowns to lead the Chanticleers last season.

Jeffrey Gunter is on the Bednarik Award list after leading the country with 6 forced fumbles in 2020 to go along with 6 sacks.

