Crews clear West Ashley motorcycle crash
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they have cleared a motorcycle crash that backed up traffic on a major West Ashley roadway.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says a motorcyclist suffered non life-threatening injuries following a collision with a car.
Antonio says the crash happened in the 1000 block of Highway 61 before 9:30 a.m. Monday. Reports show the damaged motorcycle right before the entrance of a Taco Bell located at 1024 St. Andrews Boulevard.
Westbound traffic was backed up, but reports say it is now moving regularly.
