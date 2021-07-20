Crews clear West Ashley motorcycle crash

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they have cleared a motorcycle crash that backed up traffic on a major West Ashley roadway.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says a motorcyclist suffered non life-threatening injuries following a collision with a car.

Antonio says the crash happened in the 1000 block of Highway 61 before 9:30 a.m. Monday. Reports show the damaged motorcycle right before the entrance of a Taco Bell located at 1024 St. Andrews Boulevard.

Westbound traffic was backed up, but reports say it is now moving regularly.

Reports show the damaged motorcycle right before the entrance of a Taco Bell located at 1024 St. Andrews Boulevard.

