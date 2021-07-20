SC Lottery
Dorchester School District 4 breaks ground on middle school

By Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Four is breaking ground on a new middle school.

It will be the first new middle school in the district in just about 60 years.

DD4 Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs says the district doesn’t have the technology capabilities they need for students.

The district plans to combine St. George Middle School and Harleyville Middle School to create the new Woodland Middle School.(Live 5)

“I think both of our middle schools are antiquated,” Wymbs said. “When you talk about 60 years old, talk about the progression of technology, modernization, I think it was time to give our students world class opportunities.”

The new middle school is set to be built on the same campus as Woodland High School in St. George. The planned site is off of Highway 78, in the 4100 block.

Wymbs says the new school could serve as many as 800 students when it opens in the Fall of 2023.

The district plans to combine St. George Middle School and Harleyville Middle School to create the new Woodland Middle School.

Wymbs says they are still working on the specifics for the design of the school.

The $35 million project is funded by a bond referendum passed last year by the county.

Wymbs says over the next two years they also plan to have public input sessions to discuss the future of the two middle schools that students attend now.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

