Emergency crews respond to deck collapse at Folly Beach home

According to a Folly Beach building administrator, the building is now condemned and no one is...
According to a Folly Beach building administrator, the building is now condemned and no one is allowed to live in the building until proper repairs have been done.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have responded to a deck collapse at a home on East Huron Avenue on Folly Beach Monday night, city officials said.

According to Folly Beach building administrator Eric Lutz, the building is now condemned and no one is allowed to live in the building until proper repairs have been done.

We’ve reached out to authorities for more information.

