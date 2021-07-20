Emergency crews respond to deck collapse at Folly Beach home

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have responded to a deck collapse at a home on East Huron Avenue on Folly Beach Monday night, city officials said.

According to Folly Beach building administrator Eric Lutz, the building is now condemned and no one is allowed to live in the building until proper repairs have been done.

We’ve reached out to authorities for more information.

