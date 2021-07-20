SC Lottery
Flooding leaves people trapped in homes at College Park neighborhood

Flooding off College Park Road in Berkeley County Monday night left people trapped in their...
Flooding off College Park Road in Berkeley County Monday night left people trapped in their homes or in their cars, and many said they are fed up with the flooding they see almost every time it rains.(Jared Earnhardt)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Flooding off College Park Road in Berkeley County Monday night left people trapped in their homes or in their cars, and many said they are fed up with the flooding they see almost every time it rains.

The roads in College Park Estates were cleared by Tuesday morning.

On Monday evening, however, the bridges were completely underwater, which means many people were either trapped inside the neighborhood and couldn’t leave, or they were stuck in their cars outside of the neighborhood and couldn’t get home.

People in the area said it took hours before the water went down enough to be able to travel over the bridges.

“My husband was on the other side, and we were completely trapped,” said Amanda Beckner, who lives in College Parks Estates. “We could not get into our home. There were people trapped on the other side. Either you’re trapped in or you’re trapped out.”

Toni Whipple, who lives in the Tall Pines neighborhood, said this issue affects multiple neighborhoods.

“It’s scary,” she said. “I’m thankful to live on the hill, but I watch my neighbors and I watch it creeping up their driveways. I care about my neighbors.”

Whipple and Beckner said this flooding is happening more and more frequently over the years and blame growing development. Whipple said she has contacted the county multiple times about the issue but not much has been done.

“As a neighborhood, as a community, we need to help each other,” Whipple said. “I’m only one voice, and me writing to them constantly obviously isn’t enough. We all need to band together.”

We reached out to Berkeley County officials about the issue and what’s being done to fix them. They said they’re looking into it.

