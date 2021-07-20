Mount Pleasant police search for missing girl

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Isabella Martinelli was last seen in Mount Pleasant early Tuesday morning, Inspector Don Calabrese said.

She was believed to be headed toward the Summerville area.

She stands 4-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has red hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray pants and a red shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Mount Pleasant Police Detective K. Clark at 854-202-1960.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.