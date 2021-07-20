SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Old Village water tower comes down

Located at 520 King Street in Mount Pleasant, the water tower will be torn down Tuesday, Mount...
Located at 520 King Street in Mount Pleasant, the water tower will be torn down Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Waterworks Operations Manager Allan Clum said.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 87-year-old water tower in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant is set to be demolished.

Located at 520 King Street in Mount Pleasant, the water tower will be torn down Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Waterworks Operations Manager Allan Clum said.

Clum says Simmons Street will be closed between King Street and Morrison Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday while work takes place. This includes sidewalks and the road.

The water tank was decommissioned in the 1990′s, but Clum says it’s been used solely as a wireless cell network provider since then.

It’s one of only two Mount Pleasant Waterworks owned towers still standing in town. Clum says the town determined that the tank was no longer safe for their employees or wireless network partners to climb and work on.

Some nearby residents expressed concerns about the removal of the cell tower when plans were first announced.

The Town of Mount Pleasant’s Planning Department stated that a temporary communications tower is already up on site. They said it’s expected to be there for no more than 120 days.

Clum says a permanent tower is planned to be installed on the roof of The Boulevard Phase II apartment building on Pherigo Street. About a mile from the current site, the new tower will be an AT&T and T-Mobile tower, officials said.

Clum does not have an exact date yet for when it’ll go in.

Work crews are planning to begin preparations for the demolition at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The demolition is expected to start at 8:30 a.m. and take about seven hours to complete, Clum says.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks says they plan to break the tower down piece-by-piece, starting at the top. They say all of these plans are tentative to change based on weather.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says that the deputy who arrested...
Charleston councilman’s DUI charges dropped, arresting officer resigns
Charleston County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a subdivision in West Ashley...
Deputies investigating fatal shooting at West Ashley subdivision
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed and two others...
One person killed, two injured following accident on Dorchester Road
Kemel Nicole Jones
Troopers arrest Colleton County woman 2020 Dorchester County hit and run
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a...
Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant

Latest News

Summerville Police Dispatch says Brighton Park Boulevard is shut down from Edge Street to Great...
Summerville police close road for ‘active incident’
Investigators say Gerald Lee Dilligard was killed in the early morning hours of July 2, 2016.
$3,000 reward for information on 2016 murder expiring soon
Charleston County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a subdivision in West Ashley...
Deputies investigating fatal shooting at West Ashley subdivision
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a...
Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant