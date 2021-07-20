Old Village water tower comes down

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 87-year-old water tower in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant is set to be demolished.

Located at 520 King Street in Mount Pleasant, the water tower will be torn down Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Waterworks Operations Manager Allan Clum said.

Clum says Simmons Street will be closed between King Street and Morrison Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday while work takes place. This includes sidewalks and the road.

The water tank was decommissioned in the 1990′s, but Clum says it’s been used solely as a wireless cell network provider since then.

It’s one of only two Mount Pleasant Waterworks owned towers still standing in town. Clum says the town determined that the tank was no longer safe for their employees or wireless network partners to climb and work on.

Some nearby residents expressed concerns about the removal of the cell tower when plans were first announced.

The Town of Mount Pleasant’s Planning Department stated that a temporary communications tower is already up on site. They said it’s expected to be there for no more than 120 days.

Clum says a permanent tower is planned to be installed on the roof of The Boulevard Phase II apartment building on Pherigo Street. About a mile from the current site, the new tower will be an AT&T and T-Mobile tower, officials said.

Clum does not have an exact date yet for when it’ll go in.

Work crews are planning to begin preparations for the demolition at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The demolition is expected to start at 8:30 a.m. and take about seven hours to complete, Clum says.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks says they plan to break the tower down piece-by-piece, starting at the top. They say all of these plans are tentative to change based on weather.

