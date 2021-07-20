SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pet rescuer gets jail for starving cats in Miami apartment

Cheryn Smilen was sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and...
Cheryn Smilen was sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and leaving them to starve inside a small apartment in South Florida.(Source: AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A self-styled pet rescuer has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and leaving them to starve inside a small apartment in South Florida.

Fifty-six-year-old Cheryn Smilen pleaded guilty.

She’s also banned from owning or trying to rescue animals once she’s free again.

Investigators say Smilen began hoarding street cats inside her small efficiency apartment.

A horrible smell brought police there in 2018.

They found some cats emaciated and malnourished.

Others were dead for months, and evidence suggested some cats had eaten others to survive.

There was plenty of food, but they hadn’t been fed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says that the deputy who arrested...
Charleston councilman’s DUI charges dropped, arresting officer resigns
Charleston County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a subdivision in West Ashley...
Deputies investigating fatal shooting at West Ashley subdivision
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a...
Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant
Kemel Nicole Jones
Troopers arrest Colleton County woman 2020 Dorchester County hit and run
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed and two others...
One person killed, two injured following accident on Dorchester Road

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launched successfully Tuesday.
Blue Origin launch: Booster lands back on Earth
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators