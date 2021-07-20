Police make arrest following attempted robbery at N. Charleston bank

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have made an arrest following an attempted robbery at a North Charleston bank Tuesday afternoon.

North Charleston police said it happened at the Wells Fargo in the 5500 block of Rivers Avenue. According to police, the suspect handed a note to the teller at a drive through window, but left without money.

“He was stopped shortly thereafter,” NCPD officials said. “Officers say he fit the description seen on the surveillance video and was taken into custody.”

