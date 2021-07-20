Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a homicide victim crashed at the Bosch plant on Dorchester Road Monday night.

According to NCPD officials, the incident happened on Dorchester Road and Patriot Boulevard, and the car crashed in front of the plant.

Officials with North Charleston police originally reported that authorities were working a homicide at the plant, but sent a correction stating that it did not happen at the plant.

#BREAKING: North Charleston police on scene investigating a homicide at the intersection of Dorchester Rd. & Patriot Lincoln Blvd.



This is right near the Bosch plant. The car the victim was in crashed in front of Bosch.



Intersection is blocked off @Live5News #chsnews pic.twitter.com/1XCZVbfKlW — Paola Tristan Arruda (@PaolaTArruda) July 20, 2021

