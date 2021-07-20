Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a homicide victim crashed at the Bosch plant on Dorchester Road Monday night.
According to NCPD officials, the incident happened on Dorchester Road and Patriot Boulevard, and the car crashed in front of the plant.
Officials with North Charleston police originally reported that authorities were working a homicide at the plant, but sent a correction stating that it did not happen at the plant.
