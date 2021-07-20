Report: Homicide victim was found at Bosch plant parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a parking lot at the Bosch plant.

On Tuesday, police released an incident report on the homicide that happened Monday night. According to police, the incident happened on Dorchester Road and Patriot Boulevard, and the car containing the victim crashed at the plant.

The newly released report states that North Charleston police officers got involved in the case after emergency operators told officers that the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office was requesting assistance about a shooting near Bosch.

Dorchester County deputies told police that a shooting had possibly occurred in the area of Patriots Boulevard which falls in the NCPD’s jurisdiction. A responding police officer responded to the location and confirmed that a shooting had occurred in that area.

DCSO deputies also told police that when they arrived at the Bosch parking lot they saw an unresponsive male subject on the ground.

Police said the victim was later pronounced deceased by Dorchester County EMS.

