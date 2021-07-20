SC reports 230 new COVID-19 cases, 38 in Lowcountry counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said it has confirmed 230 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Tuesday’s report is based on the latest batch of test results, which came in on Sunday. Of the 230 cases, 38 were reported in Lowcountry counties.

The results included 94 probable cases. DHEC said the latest test results showed a percent-positive rate of 7.4%.

The latest numbers also included two confirmed deaths and one probable death attributed to COVID-19, and all three patients were in York County.

Case counts statewide stand at 497,093 confirmed and 106,880 probable.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,696. There were 1,164 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.







