SC Senate leader expects redistricting to finish by October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A process that can shift political power in South Carolina kicked off Tuesday at the Statehouse.

A group of state senators met to talk about how they will redraw district lines in the state and what they decide can change who voters will select not only in the State House and Senate but also in the United States Congress.

Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Horry, led the first meeting Tuesday of the Senate’s redistricting subcommittee.

Rankin called redistricting “dry, dusty and arcane,” but also “incredibly important” because of its potential impacts.

The way the lines are drawn can split communities, impact federal funding coming into an area and make it harder or easier for politicians to stay in power.

Every 10 years, new federal census numbers show which parts of the state are growing and which parts are shrinking. Once those new numbers are released in August, Lawmakers then redraw maps so that they keep roughly the same number of people in every district based on shifting populations.

The process, however, can be more complicated than it may sound, because the people who redraw the maps and vote on them are the same ones who stand to lose or gain their seats of power because of them.

“Politics is what we are here about and it’s not a process devoid of politics. We got to get get votes,” Rankin says. “It’s a buy-in. There are winners and losers.”

“Once the numbers come in and people start playing with maps then it will get serious,” Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, said. “Some folks may be redistricted out of existence. If your district lost a huge amount of population, it may get collapsed. On the other hand, if your district gained a whole bunch of population and you have to lose certain areas it can make you more vulnerable in the primary”

Voters themselves will get a voice in the process. Starting next week, there will be 10 public meetings through Aug. 16 when the census data comes out.

Rankin says he wants the process to be transparent, so they want to hear from voters about their community and changes they would like to see.

The first public meeting is scheduled for July 27 at the Statehouse in Columbia. It can be attended in person or virtually.

Rankin says he hopes the process will take less than four months.

The districts are drawn every 10 years after the federal government completes it nationwide count.

The House will have its own subcommittee that meets starting next month.

