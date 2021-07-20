SC’s Tax-Free Weekend event set for early August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will help parents with back-to-school shopping in August with its annual sales tax holiday weekend.

For 72 hours, the state will hold its Sales Tax Free Weekend from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 6 through the night of Aug. 8.

During the annual sales tax holiday, a variety of purchases are exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes. Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, backpacks, and computers.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue released a list of tax-exempt and non-exempt items.

Clothing

Examples of Exempt Items :

The tax holiday applies to purchases of new or used clothing and clothing accessories for use by any age and of any dollar amount.

Everyday Belts & suspenders Dresses & skirts Leggings Neckties & scarves Pants, jeans & shorts Shirts & blouses Suits & blazers Sweaters & sweatshirts

Outer Wear Coats (all types) Ear muffs Gloves & mittens Hats & caps Rainwear & umbrellas Vests

School Wear Graduation caps & gowns Gym suits Uniforms (band, school & sports)

Sleepwear

Underwear Bras, panties, slips, & T-shirts Diapers (cloth & disposable) Hosiery, socks & tights Incontinent underwear

Sports/Exercise Wear Exercise clothing Gloves (batting & golf) Hunting & ski clothing Leotards Swim wear & water apparel

Miscellaneous/Specialty Belt buckles Bibs Choir robes Costumes Fabric for custom clothing Formal wear Hair accessories & wigs Handkerchiefs Maternity clothing Pet coats & sweaters Pocketbooks & purses Scout uniforms Work uniforms purchased by the employee



Examples of Taxable Items :

The tax holiday does not apply to clothing and accessories used in a trade or business or rented.

Clothing Placed on Layaway

Costume Rentals

Formal Wear Rentals

Safety Equipment (hard hats & ear protectors)

Uniforms Purchased by Employers for Employees

Sports Equipment Helmets (bicycle & football) Hockey & baseball mitts Protective wear (masks, mouth guards, knee pads & swim goggles) Life jackets

Miscellaneous/Specialty Cosmetics Eyewear (contacts & glasses) Fitness tracking devices Jewelry Phone cases Wallets & billfolds Watchbands Watches & smartwatches



Footwear

Examples of Exempt Items :

The tax holiday applies to purchases of new or used footwear for use by any age and of any dollar amount.

Everyday Boots (cowboy & hunting) Flip flops Sandals Shoes (all types) Slippers

Sports/Exercise Cleats Dance shoes (ballet & tap) Hiking shoes & boots Sports shoes (golf & bicycle) Ski boots

Miscellaneous/Specialty Diabetic shoes Orthopedic shoes Rain boots & over shoes Skates (ice & in-line)



Examples of Taxable Items :

The tax holiday does not apply to footwear used in a trade or business or rented.

Bowling Shoe Rentals

Shoes Placed on Layaway

Footwear Accessories Shoe inserts Shoe laces

Work/Safety Shoes Provided to Employees by the Employer

School supplies

Examples of Exempt Items :

The tax holiday applies to purchases of “school supplies” used in the classroom or at home for school assignments of any dollar amount, whether purchased or leased.

Art Supplies

Book Bags & Backpacks

Binders

Books

Calculators

Calendars

Compasses & Protractors

Computer Bags

Computer Supplies (earbuds, headphones, stylus & flash drives)

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue & Glue Sticks

Highlighters

Index Cards

Lunchboxes

Markers

Music Instruments Used for School Assignments (including rentals)

Music Supplies (sheet music)

Notebooks

Paper (typing, graph, construction & poster board)

Pencil Sharpeners

Pencils & Pencil Cases

Pens

Rulers

Scissors

Stapler & Staples

Tape

Examples of Taxable Items :

Backpacks for camping

Batteries

Bicycles

Briefcases

Cleaning Supplies

Clocks

Dorm Supplies (housewares, refrigerator & toiletries)

Furniture (desks & bookcases)

Hand Sanitizers & Tissues

Office Supplies

Smartphones & Cell Phones

Stationery

Strollers & Car Seats

Toys

Computers, software, printers and printer supplies

Examples of exempt items :

The tax holiday applies to computers, computer software, printers, and printer supplies of any dollar amount, whether purchased or leased.

Computers & Computer Software Computer supplies (monitor, keyboard, mouse, & speakers) when sold as a package with a central processing unit Laptop, desktop, or tablet computer systems having a CPU Warranty and service agreements

Printers & Printer Supplies Cartridges Printers Printer Inks Printer Papers Toners



Examples of taxable items :

The tax holiday does not apply to items used in a trade or business.

Computer Supplies Sold Separately (mouse & keyboard) for Business Use (see “school supply” examples of exempt items)

Computers Used in a Business

E-readers

Music & Video Players

Phone Chargers

Replacement Parts

Scanners

Smartphones & Phones

Televisions

Video Game Consoles

Bed and bath supplies

Examples of exempt items :

The tax holiday applies to bed and bath supplies for use by any age and of any dollar amount.

Bath Mats & rugs Shower curtains & liners Towels & wash cloths (bath, beach, kitchen & sport towels)

Bedding Bed skirts Bed spreads & comforters Blankets & throws Bumper pads & crib linens Mattress pads & toppers Pillows (all types) Sheets & pillow cases



Examples of taxable items:

Bath (Miscellaneous) Accessories (soap dish, towel holder, shower curtain rings & rod) Cleaning supplies Toiletries Trashcans

Bed (Miscellaneous) Dorm items (ironing boards, rugs, clothes racks, hangers, storage containers & lamps) Furniture (bed frames, cribs & chairs) Mattresses & box springs Sleeping bags Window treatments



Eligible items purchased from an online retailer are still tax-free during the 72-hour event, DOR officials say.

Since the annual sales tax holiday weekend began in 2000, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million, the Department of Revenue says.

