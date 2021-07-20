SC Lottery
Showers and storms continue for the rest of the day!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front will continue to sit nearby leading to another day with more clouds than sunshine and a good chance of showers and storms. Scattered storms are likely this afternoon and evening and any storms that develop could produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. A return to more sunshine and less rainfall begins tomorrow as the stalled front dissipates and we go back to a more typical summertime pattern. Isolated showers and storms will remain in the forecast as highs return to near 90 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. More of the same is expected for the rest of the week with hot, sunny weather and a few thunderstorms each day through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 74.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 74.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 92, Low 74.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 93, Low 75.

