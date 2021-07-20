Summerville police close road for ‘active incident’
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An incident has prompted Summerville police to close a road and ask drivers to use alternate routes.
Summerville Police Dispatch says Brighton Park Boulevard is shut down from Edge Street to Great Lawn Drive. That’s nearly a mile of road.
Police have only said that there is an “active incident” taking place in the area and have yet to share any more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
