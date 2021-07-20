SC Lottery
Summerville police close road for ‘active incident’

Summerville Police Dispatch says Brighton Park Boulevard is shut down from Edge Street to Great...
Summerville Police Dispatch says Brighton Park Boulevard is shut down from Edge Street to Great Lawn Drive.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean and Rob Way
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An incident has prompted Summerville police to close a road and ask drivers to use alternate routes.

Summerville Police Dispatch says Brighton Park Boulevard is shut down from Edge Street to Great Lawn Drive. That’s nearly a mile of road.

Police have only said that there is an “active incident” taking place in the area and have yet to share any more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

