SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Trial begins for suspect accused of killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson

Nathaniel Rowland appeared in court for day 1 of his murder trial July 20, 2021.
Nathaniel Rowland appeared in court for day 1 of his murder trial July 20, 2021.(WIS)
By Lauren Adams and Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of Nathaniel Rowland, the man accused of kidnapping and killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in March 2019, has begun.

After two days of jury selection, opening arguments began around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Several witnesses also testified on day 1 of the trial.

Court adjourned at 4:30 p.m. and will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

CASE BACKGROUND | Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin

Investigators believe Josephson accidentally got into Rowland’s car in Five Points thinking it was her Uber. Her body was found by turkey hunters 14 hours later in a field in Clarendon County.

Police say Rowland had stabbed her to death and dumped her body. He was arrested quickly and has been in jail ever since.

Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and killed after a night out in Five Points in March 2019.
Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and killed after a night out in Five Points in March 2019.

Tuesday morning, the jury pool was reduced from 700 potential jurors to 12 jurors and four alternates.

There are 10 women and six men seated on the jury.

Of those, eight people are Black, two people are Hispanic, one person is Indian and five people are white.

Judge Clifton Newman started the second day of jury selection by asking if there were any potential jurors who felt as though they would not be good jurors. He asked if any of them had seen anything about this case in the media.

The judge then called out a long list of witnesses who would be testifying to see if any of the potential jurors knew them.

There were several who stood up, but all of them said they could still be fair and impartial despite their relationship with the witnesses.

This story will be updated.

LIVE TRIAL COVERAGE

Each day, look for a new story with the live stream of the trial on wistv.com or the WIS News app. Coverage will be updated throughout the day each day, until a verdict is reached.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an apparent shooting victim was found dead early...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate after woman found dead outside car
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says that the deputy who arrested...
Charleston councilman’s DUI charges dropped, arresting officer resigns
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a...
Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant
Charleston County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a subdivision in West Ashley...
Deputies investigating fatal shooting at West Ashley subdivision
Kemel Nicole Jones
Troopers arrest Colleton County woman 2020 Dorchester County hit and run

Latest News

Mt. Pleasant police say one westbound lane on the Wando Bridge is open following a crash...
Two westbound lanes open on Wando Bridge following crash
The bus company gave Live 5 News Anchor Ann McGill a chance to get behind the wheel to get a...
Ride along as Live 5 learns what it takes to become a school bus driver
The state's new legislative districts are drawn every 10 years after the federal government...
SC lawmakers prepare for ‘dry, dusty, arcane’ redistricting process
Flooding off College Park Road in Berkeley County Monday night left people trapped in their...
Flooding leaves people trapped in homes at College Park neighborhood
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC1) introduced the FREE Act, which stands for Freedom and Right to...
Britney Spears’ conservatorship case sparks legislative push by Mace