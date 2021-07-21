SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cancer Center gets grant after charities fraudulently collected money

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center received a grant worth nearly $40,000 following a settlement with...
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center received a grant worth nearly $40,000 following a settlement with four sham charities.(MUSC)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Hollings Cancer Center received a grant worth nearly $40,000 following a settlement with four sham charities.

According to the South Carolina Secretary of State’s Office, the supposed charities Cancer Fund of America, Inc., The Breast Cancer Society, Inc., Cancer Support Services, Inc., and the Children’s Cancer Fund of America, Inc., were all shut down in 2015.  They collected money from 2008 to 2012 under the guise of helping people with cancer, however, only 3% was directed to the stated cause.

“It’s unfortunate, I must say, that the public and people who are affected by cancer make donations under false pretenses,” Hollings Cancer Center Director Dr. Raymond DuBois said. “But it’s a really good day when it can finally be used for the purposes it was meant to: to support cancer patients, and we’re really appreciative of that.”

MUSC states the grant will go towards support services for breast cancer patients and pediatric cancer patients.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an apparent shooting victim was found dead early...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate after woman found dead outside car
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a...
Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Report: Homicide victim was found at Bosch plant parking lot
Flooding off College Park Road in Berkeley County Monday night left people trapped in their...
Flooding leaves people trapped in homes at College Park neighborhood
The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway

Latest News

A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
Lesley Kelley said one of the victims was her son who she identified as Ravin Louis Smalls Jr.
Family pleads for answers in Johns Island double shooting
The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman shot multiple times off Nexton Parkway
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Chance Gentile on Wednesday. He is charged with...
Investigators make arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston