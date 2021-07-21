Cancer Center gets grant after charities fraudulently collected money

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Hollings Cancer Center received a grant worth nearly $40,000 following a settlement with four sham charities.

According to the South Carolina Secretary of State’s Office, the supposed charities Cancer Fund of America, Inc., The Breast Cancer Society, Inc., Cancer Support Services, Inc., and the Children’s Cancer Fund of America, Inc., were all shut down in 2015. They collected money from 2008 to 2012 under the guise of helping people with cancer, however, only 3% was directed to the stated cause.

“It’s unfortunate, I must say, that the public and people who are affected by cancer make donations under false pretenses,” Hollings Cancer Center Director Dr. Raymond DuBois said. “But it’s a really good day when it can finally be used for the purposes it was meant to: to support cancer patients, and we’re really appreciative of that.”

MUSC states the grant will go towards support services for breast cancer patients and pediatric cancer patients.

