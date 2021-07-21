SC Lottery
CofC’s Carr Signs Pro Contract With Twins

CofC pitcher Jordan Carr signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins
CofC pitcher Jordan Carr signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins(CofC Athletics)
By CofC Athletics
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS – College of Charleston graduate student Jordan Carr (Pasadena, Md.) has signed a professional contract with the Minnesota Twins announced head coach Chad Holbrook Wednesday.

“Jordan has been a key piece to our pitching staff over the past two years,” assistant coach Will Dorton said. “We are thankful he joined our program and trusted us with his final college baseball season. This opportunity for Jordan comes from his extreme commitment and dedication to perfecting his craft. This is well deserved and we are so proud of Jordan.”

Carr appeared in 27 games over the last two seasons since transferring from UNC Asheville, compiling a 4-3 record with a 4.26 earned run average and three saves in 27 appearances. The Pasadena, Md. slotted into the Cougars’ rotation as the Friday night starter immediately upon his arrival in 2020, posting a 1-0 record with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in four starts before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound southpaw adapted to a new role midway through the 2021 season with a move to the back end of the bullpen. Carr made 23 appearances over the course of the campaign – including six starts – while posting a 3-3 record with three saves, a 4.52 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 and two-thirds innings of work. He is the sixth Cougar to join the pro ranks since Coach Holbrook’s arrival prior to the 2018 season.

