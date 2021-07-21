Coroner identifies woman found dead off Nexton Parkway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was discovered early Tuesday morning near Nexton Parkway.

Marie De La Cruz Chavarria, of Ladson, was found dead at the scene Tuesday, according to Coroner George Oliver.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said it appeared the woman, whose body was found outside a car on Brighton Park Boulevard near Summerville, had been shot.

The coroner’s office did not confirm that she died from a gunshot wound, however. Oliver said an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Deputies received word about the discovery at approximately 5:12 a.m., Lewis said.

Lewis told reporters at the scene that the woman appeared to have been alone, but said authorities were still working to confirm the vehicle was registered to her.

