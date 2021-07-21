Deputies charge man in theft of rims, tires at car dealership

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a theft at a Pawleys Island car dealership.

Tremaine Grant, 39, of the Sampit community, is charged with receiving stolen goods valued at between $2,000 and $10,000, Georgetown County deputies say.

The charges stem from the theft of four rims and tires from a vehicle at Coastal Chevrolet-Cadillac-Nissan, deputies say.

A post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page states security cameras at the dealership recorded the theft and a video was posted on social media earlier this month.

UPDATE: Sheriff Carter Weaver has reported the arrest of a suspect in the theft of four rims and tires off a vehicle at... Posted by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.