Deputies charge man in theft of rims, tires at car dealership
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a theft at a Pawleys Island car dealership.
Tremaine Grant, 39, of the Sampit community, is charged with receiving stolen goods valued at between $2,000 and $10,000, Georgetown County deputies say.
The charges stem from the theft of four rims and tires from a vehicle at Coastal Chevrolet-Cadillac-Nissan, deputies say.
A post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page states security cameras at the dealership recorded the theft and a video was posted on social media earlier this month.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.