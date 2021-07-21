SC Lottery
Deputies: Man shot multiple times in Lincolnville

Charleston County Sheriff's Office Captain Roger Antonio said deputies responded to a shooting on Brenda B Drive at around 8:18 p.m. Tuesday.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio said deputies responded to a shooting on Brenda B Drive at around 8:18 p.m. Tuesday.(Gray News)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Lincolnville that sent one man to the hospital.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio said deputies responded to a shooting on Brenda B Drive at around 8:18 p.m. Tuesday.

Antonio says a citizen reported that a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he had been found in a vehicle at the end of Brenda B Drive.

The vehicle was apparently damaged by gunfire and Antonio says the unknown shooter fled the area.

Antonio says the victim was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries and the shooting is still active investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

