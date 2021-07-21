SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Family of Upstate boy who died after EMS was called to day care will hold news conference

Zion Lee Watson
Zion Lee Watson(Source: WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - The Upstate family whose child died Monday after EMS was called to a Greenville County daycare will hold a news conference today.

The family identified the boy Tuesday night as 1-year-old Zion Lee Watson and released a picture.

Traci Fant of Freedom Fighters Upstate and Dr. U. A. Thompson of the Upstate’s Community Activists along with the family of Zion will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

It will be held at 1 p.m. in front of Bumblebee Day care and Learning Center on Rocky Creek Road.

The family says they have some concerns about the incident that led up to Watson’s death, according to Fant.

Authorities said the boy died at the hospital after EMS was called to the day care about a child choking.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said EMS and the fire department responded and found the toddler in cardiac arrest.

Advanced life support was provided and continued throughout the ambulance trip to the Prisma Health Memorial Hospital, Evans said.

He said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10 a.m.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected in the death.

The cause of death has not been released.

The coroner says it will take some time to figure out exactly what happened.

WYFF contacted the South Carolina Department of Social Services about the death.

Officials released this statement:

“The Department of Social Services is aware of the child care related death in Greenville County and is investigating in coordination with local law enforcement.”

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an apparent shooting victim was found dead early...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate after woman found dead outside car
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say authorities are investigating after a...
Police officers investigating after homicide victim crashes at Bosch plant
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Report: Homicide victim was found at Bosch plant parking lot
Flooding off College Park Road in Berkeley County Monday night left people trapped in their...
Flooding leaves people trapped in homes at College Park neighborhood
Emergency crews say three people were injured Monday night when a deck collapsed at a home on...
3 treated for injuries following Folly Beach deck collapse

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department arrested Chance Gentile on Wednesday.
Investigators make arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
Stanley DC Akar James
Man facing multiple charges after chase, hit-and-run
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
Working Wednesdays: New charter school is hiring teachers
The woman's body was found early Tuesday morning on Brighton Park Boulevard, Berkeley County...
Coroner identifies woman found dead in vehicle off Nexton Parkway
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 WORKING WEDNESDAYS: Lowcountry Acceleration Academy