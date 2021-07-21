Goose Creek stabbing suspect arrested after chase involving victim’s car

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman wanted for a stabbing in Goose Creek was arrested after a vehicle chase that started in Berkeley County and ended in Williamsburg County.

The St. Stephen Police Department arrested Nyasia Bennett who has been charged for failure to stop for blue lights, speeding, assault and battery, driving without a license and petit larceny. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said Bennett is wanted for a stabbing that happened on Rahway Street on Tuesday.

She was arrested on Tuesday night after a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car for speeding in the town limits. St. Stephen police officials said the vehicle did not stop and continued on US Highway 52.

Authorities reported that they were notified that the vehicle was wanted in connection to a stabbing investigation in Goose Creek and the vehicle was stolen from the victim.

When the suspect’s vehicle entered Williamsburg County, the sheriff’s office joined the pursuit. Police said deputies attempted to box the vehicle in, however the suspect refused to stop and continued to the area of Kingstree then towards Hemingway.

A police report states that when the roadway was cleared of other vehicles, deputies performed a maneuver which caused the suspect’s vehicle to spin off of the roadway into a ditch. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingstree Police Department made contact with the vehicle and told the driver to leave the vehicle.

As police walked around the vehicle, they reported locating a knife in plain view at the console of the car. The suspect was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.