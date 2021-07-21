SC Lottery
Investigators make arrest in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested Chance Gentile on Wednesday. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death and first-offense driving under suspension.

The incident happened on July 19 in the 1600 block of Remount Road.

