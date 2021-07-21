Man facing multiple charges after chase, hit-and-run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing a half-dozen charges after a chase and hit-and-run in West Ashley on Saturday.

Stanley DC Akar James, 34, is charged with drug trafficking, possession of cocaine, manufacturing or possession of drugs with intent to distribute, hit and run involving property damage, receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more and failure to stop for blue lights, according to Charleston County jail records.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle after they received an alert about a stolen 2021 Chevrolet Malibu that had been detected by an automated license plate reader in West Ashley. Deputies say they spotted the vehicle coming from I-526 westbound onto Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

Charleston County deputies say James struck another vehicle near Citadel Mall while fleeing from deputies Saturday afternoon. (Live 5)

Deputies say when the the driver of the vehicle saw them turn their patrol vehicle around, he began accelerating as he approached Skylark Road.

Deputies say they activated their blue lights and the vehicle’s driver, whom they identified as James, accelerated onto the Citadel Mall Access Road and continued at speeds of approximately 80 miles per hour, driving through stop signs and straddling the lane lines.

He then continued on Hazelwood Drive at speeds of approximately 70 mph where he threw a black item out of the vehicle, an incident report states.

Deputies say he then turned onto Ashley River Road, then into a parking lot and then onto Sam Rittenberg Boulevard toward I-526.

At Skylark Road, he drove through a red light and struck another vehicle, lost control of his vehicle and came to a rest on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, at which point he ran away on foot into woods behind a shopping center, the report states.

Deputies found him a short time later.

Inside the vehicle, the report states, deputies found two sets of brass knuckles, a large amount of clothing, luggage bags. They also found two items they saw him discard, including a pull bottle which contained a small bag of approximately 1.15 grams of suspected marijuana, a bag with approximately .30 grams of suspected cocaine, nine green pill bars identified as Alprazolam, 19 yellow pill bars identified as Alprazolam, and two oval shaped pills identified as Oxycodone, the report states.

Deputies say they also found a small black zipper pouch that contained multiple bags of various sizes with a brown powder substance that field-tested presumptive for heroin.

The report states James eventually admitted to using heroin and said he deals it regularly.

He told deputies he did not steal the vehicle, saying he rented it for $200 from a friend, the report states. Deputies say he said he ran from deputies initially because he knew he had the heroin in the black bag.

The report states that when deputies told him the victim in the hit and run was an elderly woman, James said he was “mad because he was blowing his hown before driving through the red light, and she should have seen him coming.”

He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

