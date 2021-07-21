SC Lottery
North Charleston police racial bias audit finds racial disparities in early report

By Paola Tristan Arruda
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A preliminary report is giving a closer look at racial disparities in the North Charleston Police Department’s practices.

CNA, a non-profit research organization, has been assessing the police department’s policies and procedures since the group was hired to conduct a racial bias audit.

After months of talking to the community and reviewing data, the group reported findings in six focus areas: law enforcement operations, community-oriented policing practices, complaints, recruitment/hiring/promotions, training, and oversight/ accountability.

Some of the key findings show racial disparities in the department’s interactions with the public, especially in Black and Hispanic populations.

The report details the concerns community members have about the department’s police presence and in some cases over-enforcement of certain people, groups, and neighborhoods.

It was also revealed that the department lacks proper translation services and information for people who speak Spanish.

The CNA project team will hold its second community presentation about the preliminary findings on Wednesday night. It will take place at the Midland Park Community Center, 2429 Midland Park Road, from 6 -8 p.m.

The final presentation will take place on July 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Perry Webb Community Center, 3200 Appleton Ave.

To see the full preliminary report, click here.

