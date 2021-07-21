SC Lottery
Police identify 54-year-old man arrested in bank robbery attempt

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have named the suspect arrested Tuesday afternoon in an attempted bank robbery.

Aldofis Gibbs, 54, is charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal, according to jail records. A judge set bond for Gibbs at $100,000 on the charge.

Police responded to the Wells Fargo Bank in the 5500 block of Rivers Avenue at approximately 2:57 p.m. to investigate a panic alarm that had been activated.

A bank employee told police a man had just entered the bank and passed a note to a teller that read, “Robbery, No Bait, No Alarm, Have Bomb.”

The teller notified other tellers of the note and all three panic alarms were activated by the tellers and the branch manager immediately began ushering customers out of the bank, a police incident report states.

That caught the attention of the suspect, who then fled from the bank, the report states.

Police say the man ran across Rivers Avenue, put on a black coat and continued walking east until he was spotted by officers and taken into custody.

Gibbs was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of the story listed Gibbs’ age as 64, based on a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Police said that report listed his age incorrectly, stating he is 54 years old.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

